Look of the Day
March 19, 2012
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE At the opening of the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, Diane Kruger showed some leg in an embroidered Jason Wu design that she paired with a satin clutch and ankle-strap sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Always ahead of the curve, the fashion forward star looked stylish in an ultra-chic cape!
March 19, 2012
2. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE Banks worked a beaded Elie Saab column and gold earrings at the Berlin premiere of The Hunger Games.
March 19, 2012
3. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone attended WonderCon in a structured Todd Lynn blazer that she styled with a gray tee, Joan Hornig drop earrings, skinny J Brand jeans, stacked Caleo rings and Jimmy Choo heels.
March 19, 2012
4. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE Lawrence walked the black carpet at the Berlin The Hunger Games premiere in Marchesa's hand-draped lace dress and matching satin heels.
March 19, 2012
5. Lily CollinsWHAT SHE WORE Collins arrived for the Mirror Mirror premiere in a strapless Dolce & Gabbana cocktail dress, gold H. Stern rings and black peep-toes.
Diane Kruger
