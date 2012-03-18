Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 18, 2012
1. Sofia VergaraWHAT SHE WORE Sofia Vergara chose a Dolce & Gabbana design for Paley Festival's Modern Family celebration.
WHY WE LOVE IT Nobody does bombshell better than our April cover girl! From her lace bustier dress to her leopard clutch to her peep-toe pumps, Vergara was every inch a knockout.
-
March 18, 2012
2. Mandy MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore celebrated Brad Goreski's book Born to Be Brad in a lace Lela Rose peplum dress and a bright clutch and earrings from Kate Spade New York.
-
March 18, 2012
3. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Richie dropped by an N.Y.C. morning show in a tiger print Proenza Schouler sweater and skinny jeans accessorized with a bag, pumps and jewelry all from her House of Harlow 1960 line.
-
March 18, 2012
4. Ashley OlsenWHAT SHE WORE Olsen attended the PreCognito Gala at the Santa Monica Museum of Arts in a camel coat from The Row layered over a classic black outfit including Manolo Blahnik slingbacks.
-
March 18, 2012
5. Lea SeydouxWHAT SHE WORE For the Paris premiere of Les Adieux a La Reine, Seydoux chose a fitted top and full skirt from Christian Dior and cutout wedges.
March 18, 2012
