Look of the Day
March 17, 2012
1. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Alba celebrated Brad Goreski's book Born to Be Brad in a Kate Spade New York sweater and pants. She finished the look with Jack Vartanian jewelry, Giuseppe Zanotti heels and a chain-strap bag.
WHY WE LOVE IT What better way to honor her hue-loving stylist (and pal) than with lots of color? The actress expertly mixed teal, orange and yellow for a chic and playful look.
March 17, 2012
2. Charlize TheronWHAT SHE WORE Theron attended the Hollywood Reporter's 25 Most Powerful Stylists party in a Boy by Band of Outsiders pleated dress and strappy sandals.
March 17, 2012
3. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr strolled Manhattan in a Marni print coat and Nobody jeans accented with a red Louis Vuitton bag and Tabitha Simmons heels.
March 17, 2012
4. Ellie KemperWHAT SHE WORE Kemper hit the Hollywood Reporter 25 Most Powerful Stylists luncheon in a formfitting Peter Pilotto print dress and patent accessories.
March 17, 2012
5. Audrey TautouWHAT SHE WORE For the N.Y.C. premiere of Delicacy, Tautou accessorized a textured knit dress with black pumps and a strand of pearls around her wrist.
