Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 16, 2012
1. Rachel WeiszWHAT SHE WORE Rachel Weisz posed at the N.Y.C. premiere of The Deep Blue Sea in a floral Jason Wu dress and black patent peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT Strategic draping highlighted one of the actress's shapely stems.
-
March 16, 2012
2. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE For the Paris premiere of The Hunger Games, Lawrence chose a Tom Ford sheath with a sexy gold zipper-trimmed open back and matching sandals.
-
March 16, 2012
3. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE The Duchess of Cambridge visited the Dulwich Picture Gallery in a chic pleated Orla Kiely dress with a floral applique neckline.
-
March 16, 2012
4. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum attended the PreCognito Gala at the Santa Monica Museum of Art in a Ted Baker peplum dress accessorized with a croc clutch and Jerome C. Rousseau glitter pumps.
-
March 16, 2012
5. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE Banks hit the Paris premiere of The Hunger Games in a colorful sequined Marc Jacobs dress, patent pumps, an Irene Neuwirth ring and disc earrings from Kara Ackerman Designs.
March 16, 20121 of 5
Rachel Weisz
