Look of the Day
1. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE The actress greeted fans at a Tokyo My Week with Marilyn press event in an asymmetrical sheath and satin peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT Michelle Williams never disappoints, least of all in Valentino's ultra-feminine designs!
2. Kate MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara helped launch Clos Du Bois Chic Picnique by Tracy Reese in the designer's floral print dress styled with a black Rachel Zoe Collection topper, a hot pink Miu Miu clutch and matching heels.
3. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Richie feted the Fashion Star premiere in a belted Julien Macdonald halter gown, gold cocktail ring and glittering minaudiere.
4. January JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones wowed in Jenny Packham's studded shift and black pumps at PaleyFest.
5. Lucy LiuWHAT SHE WORE At the New York screening of Detachment, Liu vamped it up in a leather-embroidered Chadwick Bell dress, a Lorraine Schwartz diamond ring, a cobalt clutch and sky-high heels.
