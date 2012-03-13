Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 13, 2012
1. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE At the premiere of The Hunger Games, the film's star walked the black carpet in a gold lamé Prabal Gurung design and strappy Jimmy Choo sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Jennifer Lawrence channeled her inner warrior in a fierce cutout column.
-
March 13, 2012
2. Shailene WoodleyWHAT SHE WORE For The Hunger Games premiere, Woodley took the plunge in a printed Honor column.
-
March 13, 2012
3. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts paired a Jonathan Saunders embroidered blouse and trousers with Caleo jewelry, a black Swarovski clutch at a British Fashion Council bash.
-
March 13, 2012
4. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE Banks sizzled at the L.A. The Hunger Games premiere in a tangerine Atelier Versace minidress that she accessorized with Vhernier jewelry, a gold minaudiere and patent leather Jimmy Choo peep-toes.
-
March 13, 2012
5. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams chose a ruched white Alexander McQueen gown for the Tokyo My Week with Marilyn.
March 13, 20121 of 5
Jennifer Lawrence
