Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 12, 2012
1. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Alba celebrated the DVF Awards in a sequin Diane von Furstenberg sheath, moonstone Meus Designs drop earrings, a pave J/Hadley disk ring and black Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress embraced her minidress's retro style with a wavy bouffant and cat-eye liner.
-
March 12, 2012
2. Nina DobrevWHAT SHE WORE Dobrev worked a ruffled Rachel Zoe LBD and lace-up Jimmy Choo sandals at PaleyFest.
-
March 12, 2012
3. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum arrived for the John Varvatos Stuart House Benefit in a draped Katharine Kidd cocktail dress and white blazer that she accessorized with a gold necklace, leather clutch and suede Barbara Bui pumps.
-
March 12, 2012
4. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Richie filmed an Extra appearance in a marigold Thakoon leather dress, jeweled cocktail ring and snakeskin platforms.
-
March 12, 2012
5. Emily VanCampWHAT SHE WORE At PaleyFest, VanCamp paired her lace DVF dress with bright yellow Brian Atwood peep-toes, Dana Rebecca Designs earrings and dalla nonna rings.
March 12, 20121 of 5
