March 11, 2012
1. Kate HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Kate Hudson celebrated the launch of The Hawn Foundation in a long-sleeve dress and butterfly-topped heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT This golden girl looks great in silver! The actress was as radiant as ever in her relaxed metallic shift.
-
March 11, 2012
2. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo toted an oversize cobalt bag while wearing a black ensemble in Paris.
-
March 11, 2012
3. Elizabeth OlsenWHAT SHE WORE For the N.Y.C. premiere of Silent House, Olsen topped her black ensemble with an embroidered Balmain topper and finished the look with Piaget's diamond necklace and ring, a blackened Meus Designs cocktail ring, a teal clutch and studded pumps.
-
March 11, 2012
4. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Witherspoon enjoyed a family outing in a blue Kate Spade New York print dress and black accessories.
-
March 11, 2012
5. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr prepped for the Miu Miu runway show in layered sweaters, a red tote, leather leggings and lace-up boots.
