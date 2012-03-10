Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 10, 2012
1. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE Kristen Stewart vamped it up in Louis Vuitton's minidress and cap-toe pumps at the opening of the label's Musee des Arts Decoratifs exhibition.
WHY WE LOVE IT The smoldering actress looked ready to prowl in untamed locks and an animal print.
-
March 10, 2012
2. Kate MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara chose head-to-toe Miu Miu for the label's Paris show.
-
March 10, 2012
3. Katharine McPheeWHAT SHE WORE In N.Y.C., McPhee hit the town in a silk georgette Michael Kors dress and black pumps.
-
March 10, 2012
4. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow hopped a train to Paris in a chunky knit layered over skinny jeans. She finished the look with a gray scarf, black boots and a Balenciaga tote.
-
March 10, 2012
5. Rosario DawsonWHAT SHE WORE Dawson attended the Elie Saab runway show in the label's jeweled neckline dress and fuchsia accessories.
March 10, 2012
