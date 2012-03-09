Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 9, 2012
1. Angelina JolieWHAT SHE WORE For the Women in the World Summit, Angelina Jolie suited up in a black and white Gucci ensemble and Pearl Paradise stud earrings.
WHY WE LOVE IT Those famous legs looked just as fabulous in relaxed trousers.
-
March 9, 2012
2. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE At the Rio de Janeiro premiere of This Means War, Witherspoon brightened up the room in a sunny Louis Vuitton cocktail dress. A silver statement necklace and suede platforms completed the look.
-
March 9, 2012
3. Emily BluntWHAT SHE WORE Blunt pumped up her printed design with a pop-of-color belt, teardrop Kara Ackerman Designs earrings and bright lips at The Cinema Society screening of Salmon Fishing in the Yemen.
-
March 9, 2012
4. Julianne MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore arrived for the Washington D.C. premiere of Game Change in a plunging Tom Ford design that she styled with a jeweled minaudiere and ankle-strap sandals.
-
March 9, 2012
5. Cameron DiazWHAT SHE WORE Diaz served as brand ambassador for Tag Heuer at Baselworld, sporting the label's timepiece with a single-shoulder LBD and satin peep-toes.
March 9, 20121 of 5
