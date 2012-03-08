Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
March 8, 2012
1. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE In Paris, Gwyneth Paltrow previewed Louis Vuitton-Marc Jacobs: The Exhibition in the label's slim black suit.
WHY WE LOVE IT A cropped design highlighted the actress's dramatic accessories including a green and gold chainlink bracelet and metallic cap-toe pumps.
March 8, 2012
2. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker styled a romantic Louis Vuitton gown with tiered necklaces at the opening bash for the label's Musee des Arts Decoratifs exhibition.
March 8, 2012
3. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton feted the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in a belted peplum design and black accessories including a floral fascinator and suede pumps.
March 8, 2012
4. Julianne MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore wowed at the premiere of Game Change in a black and white Lanvin column that she paired with stacked bangles and a green box clutch.
March 8, 2012
5. Dianna AgronWHAT SHE WORE Agron arrived for the Louis Vuitton exhibition in the label's full-skirted LBD, a satin clutch and embellished pumps.
