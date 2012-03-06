Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 6, 2012
1. Megan FoxWHAT SHE WORE Megan Fox stepped out for The Cinema Society screening of Friends with Kids in a sequin Elie Saab dress and cap-toe pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The sultry actress was more sugar than spice in a sweet, bowed design.
-
March 6, 2012
2. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Pinto accessorized her sparkling Yves Saint Laurent bustier and pencil skirt with the label’s satin platforms at the Fun Fearless Awards.
-
March 6, 2012
3. Emily BluntWHAT SHE WORE At the L.A. premiere of Salmon Fishing in the Yemen, Blunt walked the red carpet in a printed Naeem Khan cocktail dress, diamond Chopard cluster earrings and bowed Gianvito Rossi peep-toes.
-
March 6, 2012
4. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE Byrne arrived for the Fun Fearless Awards in a ribbon-detailed Chanel LWD that she paired with a white gold H.Stern bracelet and patent leather Brian Atwood pumps.
-
March 6, 2012
5. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE Perry took in the Chanel Paris Fashion Week show in a lacy LBD, the label’s pearl danglers, quilted bag and leather booties.
March 6, 20121 of 5
Megan Fox
WHAT SHE WORE Megan Fox stepped out for The Cinema Society screening of Friends with Kids in a sequin Elie Saab dress and cap-toe pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The sultry actress was more sugar than spice in a sweet, bowed design.
WHY WE LOVE IT The sultry actress was more sugar than spice in a sweet, bowed design.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM