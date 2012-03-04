Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 4, 2012
1. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Olivia Palermo accessorized her printed cocktail dress with a wide cuff, metallic envelope clutch and suede cage heels at Christian Dior's Fashion Week show.
WHY WE LOVE IT A splash of this year's hottest hue amped up the front-row regular's LBD.
-
March 4, 2012
2. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba dined with friends in a striped cardigan, crossbody bag and wide-leg jeans.
-
March 4, 2012
3. Viola DavisWHAT SHE WORE Davis arrived for the Women in Film event in a purple Max Mara wrap dress, pave jewelry and suede stilettos.
-
March 4, 2012
4. Clemence PoesyWHAT SHE WORE Poesy sat front row at the Balenciaga runway show in a brown biker jacket that she styled with a bright tee, skinny jeans, black oxfords and the label's leather bag.
-
March 4, 2012
5. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE In Hollywood, Lopez added black shorts, diamond earrings and strappy Louboutins to her ruffled Valentino top.
