Look of the Day
March 3, 2012
1. Mila KunisWHAT SHE WORE At Christian Dior's runway show, Mila Kunis topped the label's lace dress with a relaxed coat and added Kara Ackerman Designs hoop earrings and patent leather peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT The new face of Dior represented the brand well in a pretty blush design.
March 3, 2012
2. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE Perry struck a pose in an embellished Balmain minidress and ankle-strap Christian Louboutin sandals outside France's La Maison du Caviar restaurant.
March 3, 2012
3. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whiteley landed at London’s Heathrow Airport in a navy Vanessa Bruno blazer that she styled with a leopard print scarf, studded Burberry tote, skinny jeans and black booties.
March 3, 2012
4. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE At the Women in Film bash, Gomez feted in a strapless cocktail dress and nude stilettoes.
March 3, 2012
5. Katharine McPhee
WHAT SHE WORE McPhee kicked off Caesar’s Escape to Total Rewards program in a belted teal dress and platform pumps.
