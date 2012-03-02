Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 2, 2012
1. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE Katy Perry paired Vera Wang's mint peplum vest and drawstring skirt with a leather Jimmy Choo tote and Christian Louboutin sandals in Paris.
WHY WE LOVE IT Never one to shy from color, the blue-haired singer looked ready for spring in pastels!
-
March 2, 2012
2. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE Beckinsale kicked off National Reading Month in a tweed blazer that she layered with a gray tee, skinny jeans and black booties.
-
March 2, 2012
3. Kate MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara shopped L.A. in slim black trousers, an asymmetric Rachel Zoe blazer, coral tote and two-tone pumps.
-
March 2, 2012
4. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez sparkled on the American Idol stage in a sequin Randi Rahm shift, gold jewelry and bowed Louboutins.
-
March 2, 2012
5. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE In Paris, Palermo stepped out for the Hogan by Karl Lagerfeld presentation in a cuffed blazer, cropped trousers, a chainstrap bag and satin Manolo Blahnik pumps.
March 2, 20121 of 5
Katy Perry
WHAT SHE WORE Katy Perry paired Vera Wang's mint peplum vest and drawstring skirt with a leather Jimmy Choo tote and Christian Louboutin sandals in Paris.
WHY WE LOVE IT Never one to shy from color, the blue-haired singer looked ready for spring in pastels!
WHY WE LOVE IT Never one to shy from color, the blue-haired singer looked ready for spring in pastels!
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM