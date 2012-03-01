Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 1, 2012
1. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Catherine Middleton accessorized her periwinkle Missoni coat with suede Rupert Sanderson pumps at Fortnum & Mason's Piccadilly store.
WHY WE LOVE IT A pretty blue hue added extra appeal to the Duchess of Cambridge's chic tweed topper.
-
March 1, 2012
2. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE At the Rochas runway show, Palermo arrived in a black ensemble, including a cuffed blazer and pointy-toe Louboutins.
-
March 1, 2012
3. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE Stewart sat front row at the Balenciaga Paris Fashion Week show in a printed blouse that she paired with leather leggings and peep-toe booties.
-
March 1, 2012
4. Lady GagaWHAT SHE WORE Lady Gaga launched the Born This Way Foundation in a molded Prabal Gurung neoprene jacket, the designer's oversize Linda Farrow Projects sunglasses and an architectural hat.
-
March 1, 2012
5. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung attended the NME Awards in an illusion neckline cocktail dress, quilted bag and leather platforms.
