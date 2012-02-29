Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
February 29, 2012
1. Carrie UnderwoodWHAT SHE WORE Carrie Underwood arrived for the Nordstrom Symphony fashion show in Oscar de la Renta's iridescent gown, sparkling belt, crystal clutch and satin peep-toes. Blue jewels completed the look.
WHY WE LOVE IT The singer was the picture of laidback elegance in a draped design.
February 29, 2012
2. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow worked a tuxedo-inspired Boy by Band of Outsiders jumpsuit and knotted Jimmy Choo platform sandals at the Women in Film event.
February 29, 2012
3. Helen MirrenWHAT SHE WORE Mirren feted Dolce & Gabbana at a Fashion Week bash in the label's purple lace column, statement earrings and a snakeskin bag.
February 29, 2012
4. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE At a Chanel dinner, Bilson styled the label's beaded LWD with an Alexa Chung for Madewell motorcycle jacket, chainstrap bag and silver Brian Atwood heels.
February 29, 2012
5. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift stepped off a plane in Sydney in a striped sweater and pastel denim accessorized with tortoiseshell Ralph Lauren shades, a leather satchel and colorful saddle shoes.
