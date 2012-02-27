Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 27, 2012
1. Viola DavisWHAT SHE WORE For the Academy Awards, Viola Davis accessorized her Vera Wang gown with Jimmy Choos and a Judith Leiber clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT The Best Actress nominee was a style winner in rich emerald.
-
February 27, 2012
2. Stacy KeiblerFor her Oscars outing, Keibler snapped up a fresh-from-the-runway Marchesa gown, adding Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, Rene Caovilla shoes and a Judith Leiber bag.
-
February 27, 2012
3. Gwyneth PaltrowFor the Academy Awards, Paltrow selected an elegant Tom Ford gown with a matching cape. She finished the look with Anna Hu gems and Jimmy Choo heels.
-
February 27, 2012
4. Rooney MaraMara attended the Oscars in an intricate Givenchy haute couture gown and Fred Leighton jewelry.
-
February 27, 2012
5. Michelle WilliamsWilliams glowed on the Academy Awards red carpet in a deep coral Louis Vuitton design accessorized with a Fred Leighton for Forevermark necklace and a blush Bottega Veneta minaudiere.
February 27, 2012
