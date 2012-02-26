Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 26, 2012
1. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Chastain readied for the Academy Awards at The Hollywood Reporter's pre-Oscars event in a powder blue Vivienne Westwood cocktail dress and satin Casadei sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress looked cool and refreshing in a flowing water-inspired design.
-
February 26, 2012
2. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Richie arrived for QVC's Buzz on the Red Carpet Oscar Party in a sequin Ungaro tube dress, bronze House of Harlow clutch, stacked bangles and nude pumps.
-
February 26, 2012
3. Ali LarterWHAT SHE WORE Larter lit up the Art of Elysium's Pieces of Heaven event in a bright belted dress, David Webb diamonds, an oversize clutch and studded heels.
-
February 26, 2012
4. Octavia SpencerWHAT SHE WORE Spencer honored the Writers Guild of America in a chiffon Tadashi Shoji design, embellished clutch and pewter slingbacks.
-
February 26, 2012
5. Brooklyn DeckerWHAT SHE WORE Decker paired her leather-trimmed Altuzarra botanical dress with white heels at a Joy Cioci cocktail party.
February 26, 20121 of 5
Jessica Chastain
WHAT SHE WORE Jessica Chastain readied for the Academy Awards at The Hollywood Reporter's pre-Oscars event in a powder blue Vivienne Westwood cocktail dress and satin Casadei sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress looked cool and refreshing in a flowing water-inspired design.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress looked cool and refreshing in a flowing water-inspired design.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM