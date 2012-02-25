Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
February 25, 2012
1. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE Victoria Beckham supported the Eva Longoria Foundation in a fresh-off-the-runway blue sheath from her label and peep-toe boots.
WHY WE LOVE IT After tweeting that this was was her favorite dress from her fall collection, the designer worked the look at the first opportunity!
2. Salma Hayek PinaultWHAT SHE WORE Hayek Pinault hit the Goya Cinema Awards red carpet in an aubergine Gucci gown, matching clutch and a tiered statement necklace.
3. Molly SimsWHAT SHE WORE Sims flaunted her baby bump in a printed maxi dress and a fitted blazer, turquoise Graziela Couture earrings and black peep-toes at QVC's event.
4. Paula PattonWHAT SHE WORE Patton accessorized her curve-hugging Marchesa sheath with diamond Kara Ackerman bangles, a three-finger J/Hadley ring, Dalla Nonna Portafortuna studs and silver pumps.
5. Lana Del ReyWHAT SHE WORE The "Video Games" singer attended the Brit Awards in a red hot Vivienne Westwood corseted gown.
Victoria Beckham
