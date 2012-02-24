Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 24, 2012
1. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE Kate Beckinsale feted the Eva Longoria Foundation in Alexander McQueen's draped dress, M.C.L By Matthew Campbell Laurenza drop earrings, a round Lauren Merkin clutch and Jimmy Choo peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT Black accents, including a waist-cinching belt, added drama to the actress's pretty pink design.
-
February 24, 2012
2. Viola DavisWHAT SHE WORE Davis honored her fellow actresses at Essence's Black Women in Hollywood event in a knee-length Victoria Beckham sheath, statement earrings, stacked bangles, a jeweled minaudiere and satin heels.
-
February 24, 2012
3. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone attended the Essence Black Women in Hollywood luncheon in an embroidered Elie Saab Couture cocktail dress that she paired with gold jewelry from Van Cleef & Arpels, a woven clutch and patent leather Brian Atwood peep-toes.
-
February 24, 2012
4. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE At the Oscar Wilde: Honoring The Irish In Film event, Williams walked the green carpet in a black and white ensemble including a ruffled Givenchy shift and Nancy Gonzalez crocodile box clutch.
-
February 24, 2012
5. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington arrived for the Essence Black Women in Hollywood fete in a Cushnie et Ochs peplum design, striped Kate Spade New York clutch and red Brian Atwood pumps.
February 24, 20121 of 5
Kate Beckinsale
WHAT SHE WORE Kate Beckinsale feted the Eva Longoria Foundation in Alexander McQueen's draped dress, M.C.L By Matthew Campbell Laurenza drop earrings, a round Lauren Merkin clutch and Jimmy Choo peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT Black accents, including a waist-cinching belt, added drama to the actress's pretty pink design.
WHY WE LOVE IT Black accents, including a waist-cinching belt, added drama to the actress's pretty pink design.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM