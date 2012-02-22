Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 22, 2012
1. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WOREThe actress dined at a pre-Oscars bash in a lace-paneled Elie Saab gown and pearl cocktail ring.
WHY WE LOVE IT Nobody does color like Jessica Chastain! The vibrant actress brightened up the room in her kelly green dress.
-
February 22, 2012
2. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE Beckinsale chose an off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood gown and oversize Bochic danglers for the Costume Designers Guild Awards in Los Angeles.
-
February 22, 2012
3. Rooney MaraWHAT SHE WORE At the Costumer Designers Guild Awards, Mara took the plunge in a plum J. Mendel cocktail dress and suede heels.
-
February 22, 2012
4. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna hit the Brit Awards in a studded Givenchy halter gown, leather opera gloves, gold Solange Azagury-Partridge earrings and embellished sandals.
-
February 22, 2012
5. Amanda SeyfriedWHAT SHE WORE Seyfried arrived for the L.A. premiere of Gone in a blush Nina Ricci dress, gold jewelry and satin peep-toes.
February 22, 20121 of 5
Jessica Chastain
WHAT SHE WOREThe actress dined at a pre-Oscars bash in a lace-paneled Elie Saab gown and pearl cocktail ring.
WHY WE LOVE IT Nobody does color like Jessica Chastain! The vibrant actress brightened up the room in her kelly green dress.
WHY WE LOVE IT Nobody does color like Jessica Chastain! The vibrant actress brightened up the room in her kelly green dress.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM