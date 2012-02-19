Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 19, 2012
1. Angelina JolieWHAT SHE WORE Angelina Jolie turned heads at the French premiere of In the Land of Blood and Honey in a single-sleeve Ralph & Russo gown and pearl studs.
WHY WE LOVE IT From her relaxed waves to her shoulder rosette, the American beauty embodied Parisian chic.
-
February 19, 2012
2. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton visited a Liverpool charity in a belted Hobbs coat and black accessories.
-
February 19, 2012
3. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo viewed the Peter Som collection in a tweed jacket that she styled with bright bell-bottoms, gold jewelry and black heels.
-
February 19, 2012
4. Salma Hayek PinaultWHAT SHE WORE Hayek Pinault walked the Berlin International Film Festival red carpet in an embroidered lace gown and velvet clutch from Yves Saint Laurent.
-
February 19, 2012
5. Viola DavisWHAT SHE WORE Davis attended the Vera Wang show in a gray cardigan over a marbled print dress; she accessorized with a snakeskin clutch and patent leather pumps.
February 19, 20121 of 5
Angelina Jolie
WHAT SHE WORE Angelina Jolie turned heads at the French premiere of In the Land of Blood and Honey in a single-sleeve Ralph & Russo gown and pearl studs.
WHY WE LOVE IT From her relaxed waves to her shoulder rosette, the American beauty embodied Parisian chic.
WHY WE LOVE IT From her relaxed waves to her shoulder rosette, the American beauty embodied Parisian chic.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM