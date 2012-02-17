Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 17, 2012
1. Rooney MaraWHAT SHE WORE Rooney Mara took in the Calvin Klein show in the brand's knee-length LBD and ankle-strap heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The minimalist American label and the sleek dresser are a match made in fashion heaven!
-
February 17, 2012
2. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE Akerman arrived for the Wanderlust premiere in a colorblock Sonia Rykiel key hole dress, a red Nancy Gonzalez clutch and strappy sandals.
-
February 17, 2012
3. Jennifer AnistonWHAT SHE WORE Aniston hit the L.A. Wanderlust premiere in a leather-trimmed Tom Ford peplum dress, gold bracelets and black pumps.
-
February 17, 2012
4. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone worked a red hot drop-waist Calvin Klein design and matching Brian Atwood heels at New York Fashion Week.
-
February 17, 2012
5. Audrey TautouWHAT SHE WORE At the Prix D'Excellence De La Beauté Awards, Tautou stepped out in a lace cocktail dress and black accessories.
February 17, 20121 of 5
