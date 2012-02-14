Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 14, 2012
1. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Emmy Rossum took in the fall Donna Karan collection in a plum sheath accented with mother of pearl studs and an onyx cocktail ring from Ippolita, a sleek clutch and patent leather pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress was a total knockout in her curve-hugging design and bombshell waves.
-
February 14, 2012
2. Dakota FanningWHAT SHE WORE Fanning sat front row at the Marc Jacobs New York Fashion Week show in the designer's eyelet sheath, pointy-toe mary janes, Cartier bangles and a pastel clutch.
-
February 14, 2012
3. Angelina JolieWHAT SHE WORE At the Cinema for Peace Gala, Jolie stunned in a silk cashmere Ralph & Russo pencil gown.
-
February 14, 2012
4. Keira KnightleyWHAT SHE WORE Knightley stepped onto the stage of the The Jonathan Ross Show in an embroidered cocktail dress, star shaped earrings and black heels.
-
February 14, 2012
5. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whitely arrived at London's Savoy Hotel in a sequin Antonio Berardi design, one of a kind Irene Neuwirth danglers, an Edie Parker clutch and satin sandals.
