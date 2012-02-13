Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 13, 2012
1. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow posed backstage at the Grammys in a gold-detailed column by Stella McCartney and a ruby Delfina Delettrez ring.
WHY WE LOVE IT The presenter played up her flawless shape in a sexy peek-a-boo design with illusion panels.
-
February 13, 2012
2. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain glowed at the BAFTA Awards in a gold Oscar de la Renta design and Harry Winston diamonds.
-
February 13, 2012
3. AdeleWHAT SHE WORE Before switching into a polka-dot dress, Adele walked the Grammys red carpet in a sequin Giorgio Armani gown and Harry Winston diamonds.
-
February 13, 2012
4. Carrie UnderwoodWHAT SHE WORE At the Grammy Awards, Underwood looked flawless in a long-sleeve Gomez-Gracia gown, diamond earrings and a Rene Caovilla clutch.
-
February 13, 2012
5. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams went green for the BAFTA Awards in an organic H&M gown accented with a delicate necklace, an Olympia Le-Tan book clutch and Jimmy Choo platform sandals.
February 13, 20121 of 5
Gwyneth Paltrow
WHAT SHE WORE Paltrow posed backstage at the Grammys in a gold-detailed column by Stella McCartney and a ruby Delfina Delettrez ring.
WHY WE LOVE IT The presenter played up her flawless shape in a sexy peek-a-boo design with illusion panels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The presenter played up her flawless shape in a sexy peek-a-boo design with illusion panels.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM