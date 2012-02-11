Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 11, 2012
1. Emma WatsonWHAT SHE WORE The British actress raised a glass at Lancome's BAFTA bash in a lace Valentino dress and patent leather heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Emma Watson sent her fans an early valentine in a romantic red design.
-
February 11, 2012
2. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo arrived for the Carlo Pazolini bash in cropped trousers that she paired with a leather blazer, metallic sweater, bib necklace, neon clutch and jeweled Manolo Blahnik pumps.
-
February 11, 2012
3. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE At a press event for Farewell, My Queen, Kruger mixed prints in a 10 Crosby Derek Lam ensemble and jeweled suede sandals.
-
February 11, 2012
4. Rachel RoyWHAT SHE WORE Roy feted the 50 Years of the CFDA Exhibit in a piped wrap dress, silk cami and snakeskin pumps.
-
February 11, 2012
5. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker accented her black and gray separates with a quilted Chanel bag at the Sotheby's book launch for Ali in Wonderland: And Other Tall Tales.
February 11, 20121 of 5
Emma Watson
WHAT SHE WORE The British actress raised a glass at Lancome's BAFTA bash in a lace Valentino dress and patent leather heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Emma Watson sent her fans an early valentine in a romantic red design.
WHY WE LOVE IT Emma Watson sent her fans an early valentine in a romantic red design.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM