Look of the Day
February 10, 2012
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Diane Kruger made an entrance at the Berlin Film Festival premiere of Farewell, My Queen in a belted Giambattista Valli gown and crystal Judith Leiber minaudiere.
WHY WE LOVE IT Sequins, polka-dots and a bow-the actress's tour de force design had it all in perfect proportion!
February 10, 2012
2. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton accessorized her double-breasted design with an Asprey pendant, black clutch, diamond cuff and suede stilettos at a private viewing of the Lucien Freud exhibition.
February 10, 2012
3. Solange KnowlesWHAT SHE WORE At the opening of Carlo Pazolini's flagship store, Knowles amped up her neutral separates with a tiger print clutch, a Lia Sophia ring, a colorful Aurelie Bidermann necklace, stacked bangles and lace-up Carlo Pazolini booties.
February 10, 2012
4. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE Meester arrived for the amfAR Gala in a plumed Louis Vuitton dress and the label's earrings, bag and heels.
February 10, 2012
5. Lea SeydouxWHAT SHE WORE The actress heated up the Berlin Film Festival's red carpet in a scorching Prada ensemble, including a fishtail column and flame sandals.
February 10, 2012
