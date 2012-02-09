Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
February 9, 2012
1. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE For the amfAR gala, Sarah Jessica Parker topped her pink Oscar de la Renta gown with a leather Theyskens' Theory jacket and added white gloves.
WHY WE LOVE ITThe style icon kicked off the festivities in an edgy pairing from two of New York Fashion Week's finest!
February 9, 2012
2. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE At the N.Y.C. amfAR Gala, Byrne styled a lace jacquard Alexander McQueen dress with the label's skull clutch, stacked Cartier bangles, the jeweler's opal ring and satin Sergio Rossi pumps.
February 9, 2012
3. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE Beyonce stepped out in N.Y.C. wearing a sequin Monique Lhuillier cocktail dress accessorized with a fur Chanel purse, Lorraine Schwartz jewels and strappy Gucci sandals.
February 9, 2012
4. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung feted Fashion Week at the amFAR Gala in a white blouse, studded skirt and cap-toe heels from Louis Vuitton.
February 9, 2012
5. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Witherspoon premiered This Means War in a jeweled Miu Miu dress, Neil Lane diamonds and patent leather Louboutins.
