Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
February 8, 2012
1. Solange KnowlesWHAT SHE WORE Solange Knowles stepped out in a printed Vera Wang peplum dress, sequin clutch and cobalt heels after the Runway To Win Launch Party.
WHY WE LOVE IT The colorful dresser showed off her shape in a cinched, skin-baring design.
February 8, 2012
2. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE Byrne helped open Sandro's N.Y.C. boutique in the label's embroidered blazer that she paired with a black ensemble, chainstrap bag and suede pumps.
February 8, 2012
3. Thandie NewtonWHAT SHE WORE Newton attended the The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel premiere in a single-sleeve Stella McCartney design, colorful earrings and pointy-toe pumps.
February 8, 2012
4. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo screened Thin Ice in a sheer blouse, furry vest and skinny trousers. A Lulu Guinness lip clutch, panther pendant and plumed Louboutins completed the look.
February 8, 2012
5. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE At the after-party for Jay-Z's Carnegie Hall concert, Beyonce revealed her post-baby body in a ruched Alice by Temperley dress and gold accessories including an Alexander McQueen clutch, Lorraine Schwartz, WeSC and Ofira jewels and Christian Louboutin pumps.
