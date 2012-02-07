Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 7, 2012
1. Viola DavisWHAT SHE WORE The Oscar-nominated actress paired her hot pink Juan Carlos Obando halter dress with suede Jimmy Choo sandals at the Academy Awards Luncheon.
WHY WE LOVE IT Nobody does neon like Viola Davis! The radiant star lit up the room in another bright design.
February 7, 2012
2. Thandie NewtonWHAT SHE WORE At the Laureus World Sports Awards, Newton worked black and gold head-to-toe, including a draped Osman column, tassel earrings and an elongated clutch.
February 7, 2012
3. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams dined at the Oscar Nominees Luncheon in a sequin Victoria, Victoria Beckham shift and black pumps.
February 7, 2012
4. Rooney MaraWHAT SHE WORE At the Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon, Mara topped her wide-leg ASOS jumpsuit with a strong-shoulder Thierry Mugler blazer.
February 7, 2012
5. Rachel McAdamsWHAT SHE WORE McAdams arrived for the L.A. premiere of The Vow in a mint Vivienne Westwood cocktail dress, layered Pomellato necklaces, the jeweler's diamond bracelet, a gold Le Vian ring and pointy-toe Louboutins.
