Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 6, 2012
1. Katharine McPheeWHAT SHE WORE Katharine McPhee arrived for the NFL Honors in a knee-length Valentino LWD, stacked bangles and ankle-strap heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The Smash actress proved that less is more in a simply stunning ensemble.
-
February 6, 2012
2. Shailene WoodleyWHAT SHE WORE Woodley stepped out for the Santa Barbara Film Festival in a leather 3.1 Phillip Lim shift that she paired with blush sandals.
-
February 6, 2012
3. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE Banks kicked off National Wear Red Day in a polka-dot wrap dress, geometric danglers and neutral Casadei wedges.
-
February 6, 2012
4. Rooney MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara paired her green Louis Vuitton cocktail dress with cutout heels at the Santa Barbara Film Festival.
-
February 6, 2012
5. Scarlett JohanssonWHAT SHE WORE At the Golden Camera Awards, Johansson sizzled in a custom Calvin Klein Collection gown and diamond Bulgari jewelry.
February 6, 20121 of 5
