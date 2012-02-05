Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 5, 2012
1. MadonnaWHAT SHE WORE Madonna appeared on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in a formfitting LBD, sterling silver David Yurman bracelet and peep-toe Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT The Material Girl showed off her ageless physique in a sexy ensemble that has us anticipating her Super Bowl halftime show!
-
February 5, 2012
2. Minka KellyWHAT SHE WORE Kelly took a Beverly Hills stroll in a taupe blouse, wide-leg jeans and sandals.
-
February 5, 2012
3. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez bundled up for a visit to the Late Show with David Letterman in an Alberta Ferretti coat with fur insets and glittering Jimmy Choos.
-
February 5, 2012
4. Lana Del ReyWHAT SHE WORE Del Rey dropped by the N.Y.C. studios of Late Show with David Letterman in a simple cream dress and patent T-strap heels.
-
February 5, 2012
5. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams traveled in style sporting a cloth coat over a silky print dress and suede booties.
February 5, 20121 of 5
