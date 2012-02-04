Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 4, 2012
1. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE For an L.A. bash, Emmy Rossum accessorized a red and white Anna Sui dress with matching lipstick and a patent clutch and shoes from Jimmy Choo.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress looked ready for Valentine's Day in a playful heart-print dress.
-
February 4, 2012
2. Michelle ObamaWHAT SHE WORE The First Lady walked onto the Tonight Show with Jay Leno stage in a Michael Kors gold crewneck and a J. Crew skirt accessorized with a House of Lavande jeweled belt and blush pumps.
-
February 4, 2012
3. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Greene partied at L.A.'s Soho House in a violet DKNY dress accented with nude peep-toes and a Samantha Wills mega-cuff.
-
February 4, 2012
4. Rooney MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara put together the perfect combination of high and low for the Japanese The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo press conference: a sculptural Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci jacket with sleek H&M pants.
-
February 4, 2012
5. Gabrielle UnionWHAT SHE WORE Union attended an N.Y.C. political conference sporting a leopard-print sleeveless shirtdress and suede pumps.
February 4, 20121 of 5
Emmy Rossum
WHAT SHE WORE For an L.A. bash, Emmy Rossum accessorized a red and white Anna Sui dress with matching lipstick and a patent clutch and shoes from Jimmy Choo.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress looked ready for Valentine's Day in a playful heart-print dress.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress looked ready for Valentine's Day in a playful heart-print dress.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM