Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 3, 2012
1. Minka KellyWHAT SHE WORE Minka Kelly paired a Nonoo dress with nude Brian Atwood pumps to celebrate Bacardi's 150th anniversary in Miami.
WHY WE LOVE IT Sometimes the simplest looks are the sexiest! The actress played up her natural beauty with a red hot dress.
-
February 3, 2012
2. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana attended the Sundance premiere of The Words in an Alexander McQueen LBD, stingray belt and minaudiere. Other accessories included Casadei platforms, Graziela Couture gems and a delicate ankle bracelet.
-
February 3, 2012
3. Rachel McAdamsWHAT SHE WORE McAdams hit the L.A. premiere of Journey 2: The Mysterious Island in a leg-baring Peter Som ensemble accented with an H. Stern ring and Jimmy Choos.
-
February 3, 2012
4. Jennifer AnistonWHAT SHE WORE For the Directors Guild Awards, Aniston added strappy sandals to a beaded Dolce & Gabbana minidress.
-
February 3, 2012
5. Kristin DavisWHAT SHE WORE For the L.A. premiere of Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, Davis accented her '50s-inspired Monique Lhuillier dress with House of Lavande jewelry, Salvatore Ferragamo peep-toes and a Judith Leiber clutch.
