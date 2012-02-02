Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
February 2, 2012
1. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Michelle Williams stopped by the Ed Sullivan Theater in a floral Erdem sheath and gray slingbacks.
WHY WE LOVE IT Color us wowed! The actress set off her pretty pastels with brilliant red lips.
February 2, 2012
2. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Greene accessorized her beaded Oscar de la Renta cocktail dress with platinum Cathy Waterman jewelry and pointy-toe heels at a Loveisrespect launch party.
February 2, 2012
3. Kristen BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell appeared on Good Day L.A. in a red top, Vanessa Bruno floral skirt and patent leather pumps.
February 2, 2012
4. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE For an N.Y.C. Godiva event, Lively layered a Valentino skirt over the label's LWD and added snakeskin Louboutins.
February 2, 2012
5. Amber HeardWHAT SHE WORE Heard unveiled her Guess campaign at the label's spring preview in a strapless boucle dress from Guess by Marciano accessorized with stacked gold cuffs and cap-toe heels.
February 2, 2012
