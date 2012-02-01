Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
February 1, 2012
1. Rachel McAdamsWHAT SHE WORE Rachel McAdams topped her striped Peter Som design with a Roland Mouret coat and added Le Vian earrings, a silver roll clutch, Sethi Couture ring and cap-toe pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Understated accessories complemented the chic style of the actress's colorblock dress.
February 1, 2012
2. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE Watts raised a glass at a Jacob's Creek wine event in Stella McCartney's black and white design, faux python clutch and strappy sandals.
February 1, 2012
3. Katherine HeiglWHAT SHE WORE Heigl accessorized her custom Maria Lucia Hohan gown with oversize Sutra earrings and a matching ring at the Paris premiere of One For The Money.
February 1, 2012
4. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba stopped by The Wendy Williams Show in a printed Anna Sui dress and satin pumps.
February 1, 2012
5. Keira KnightleyWHAT SHE WORE For a London screening of A Dangerous Method, Knightley worked a backless Burberry column with diamond studs and a quilted clutch.
