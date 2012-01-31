Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 31, 2012
1. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE Cate Blanchett graced the AACTA Awards red carpet in a pleated silk dress by Alexander McQueen. A Roger Vivier jeweled clutch, chainlink bracelet and leather peep-toes completed the look.
WHY WE LOVE IT The statuesque actress was a true golden girl in the head-to-toe metallic hue.
-
January 31, 2012
2. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE At the London premiere of This Means War, Witherspoon sparkled in a sequin Louis Vuitton number and suede Louboutins.
-
January 31, 2012
3. Rooney MaraWHAT SHE WORE In Japan, Mara arrived for the premiere of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo in a sculptural Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci LWD and minimalist sandals.
-
January 31, 2012
4. Berenice BejoWHAT SHE WORE Bejo went retro in a beaded Gucci flapper dress and added a gold-trimmed clutch, Chopard jewels and strappy sandals at the Directors Guild of America Awards.
-
January 31, 2012
5. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr toted a mixed material bag with her silk print dress and patent leather pumps outside the Sydney Opera House.
January 31, 20121 of 5
Cate Blanchett
WHAT SHE WORE Cate Blanchett graced the AACTA Awards red carpet in a pleated silk dress by Alexander McQueen. A Roger Vivier jeweled clutch, chainlink bracelet and leather peep-toes completed the look.
WHY WE LOVE IT The statuesque actress was a true golden girl in the head-to-toe metallic hue.
WHY WE LOVE IT The statuesque actress was a true golden girl in the head-to-toe metallic hue.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM