Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
January 30, 2012
1. Viola DavisWHAT SHE WORE Viola Davis accessorized her strapless Marchesa gown with sky-high Jimmy Choo heels, Cathy Waterman jewelry and a Judith Leiber clutch at the SAG Awards.
WHY WE LOVE IT The Best Actress recipient was the night's big winner in more ways than one! The Help beauty wowed in a stunning gold and white design.
January 30, 2012
2. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE At the SAG Awards, Williams matched her red Valentino gown to custom Roger Vivier heels and added a Lanvin box clutch and Fred Leighton jewelry.
January 30, 2012
3. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone worked Alexander McQueen's lace bustier LBD, knuckle-duster clutch and ankle-strap peep-toes on the SAG red carpet. She finished the look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry including Paloma Picasso earrings and stacked Jean Schlumberger rings.
January 30, 2012
4. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana posed outside the Shrine Auditorium in a crystal-studded Givenchy haute couture gown and lots of Tiffany & Co. diamonds.
January 30, 2012
5. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE On the SAG red carpet, Chastain showcased her love of color in a cerulean blue Calvin Klein Collection gown and matching Harry Winston sapphires.
January 30, 2012
