Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
January 29, 2012
1. Solange KnowlesWHAT SHE WORE Solange Knowles stood out at a Tiffany & Co. bash in a pleated Christopher Kane design, a leather clutch and ankle-strap sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Hot stuff! The singer boldly wore head-to-toe florescent hues.
January 29, 2012
2. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung feted Chanel's Numeros Prives installation in the label's tiered shift, accented with an embellished Christopher Kane clutch and ankle-tie heels.
January 29, 2012
3. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE Banks accented her sequin Emilio Pucci minidress with citrine House of Lavande jewelry, a metallic Jimmy Choo clutch and spiked Christian Louboutin sandals at the L.A. premiere of Man on a Ledge.
January 29, 2012
4. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba appeared on Good Day L.A. in colorblock separates including a black Dolce & Gabbana pencil skirt, gold hoops and platform peep-toes.
January 29, 2012
5. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whiteley exited a fashion week party in Sao Paulo wearing a leather sheath and toting a mini Celine bag.
January 29, 20121 of 5
