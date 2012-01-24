Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
January 24, 2012
1. Cameron DiazWHAT SHE WORE In Paris, Cameron Diaz attended Couture Fashion Week in a black and white Christian Dior design.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress contrasted her playful polka-dot print with strappy sandals for a standout combination.
January 24, 2012
2. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo sat front row at the Dior haute couture show in leather leggings and a tulip hem blouse that she accessorized with a gold statement necklace, feathered cuff, turquoise clutch and black booties.
January 24, 2012
3. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Hathaway honored Rachel Zoe at a Los Angeles Gay And Lesbian Center benefit in a black halter dress, satin heels, gold Le Vian jewelry and a metal Rodo clutch.
January 24, 2012
4. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger took in Chanel's haute couture collection in the label's boucle shift, quilted chainstrap bag and thigh-high boots.
January 24, 2012
5. MadonnaWHAT SHE WORE Madonna stepped out in a tulle and velvet Marchesa gown, diamond jewels and patent leather peep-toes at the New York premiere of W.E.
