January 23, 2012
1. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE At the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Black Rock, Kate Bosworth sizzled in an embroidered Antonio Berardi sheath and matching Casadei pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The red hot actress worked all angles of her sexy scarlet design.
January 23, 2012
2. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba feted Chanel at the Numeros Prives opening night bash in the label's black and white sheath accessorized with cocktail rings, a wide bangle, a pleated clutch and bowed pumps.
January 23, 2012
3. Angelina JolieWHAT SHE WORE Jolie smoldered in a wool and lace Michael Kors column, a sleek Jimmy Choo clutch and black peep-toes at the Producers Guild Awards.
January 23, 2012
4. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger previewed the Atelier Versace haute couture collection in belted Versace print dress and strappy heels.
January 23, 2012
5. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain stepped out for the Producers Guild Awards in a sparkling gown and jade Bochic earrings.
