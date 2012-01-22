Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 22, 2012
1. Rachel McAdamsWHAT SHE WORE Rachel McAdams put her best foot forward in ruffled Brian Atwood heels that she paired with The Row's military coat for a BBC Radio 1 interview.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress kept warm while looking stylish in a chic black topper.
-
January 22, 2012
2. Elizabeth OlsenWHAT SHE WORE In L.A., Olsen hit the black carpet in a tie-front Proenza Schouler print dress that she accessorized with an oval Edie Parker clutch, Joan Hornig earrings, black pumps and rings from Melinda Maria, Kara Ackerman Designs and Dana Rebecca Designs.
-
January 22, 2012
3. Gabrielle UnionWHAT SHE WORE Union hosted the BET Honors in a cap sleeve Emilio Pucci sheath, teardrop danglers, a sky blue minaudiere and metallic peep-toes.
-
January 22, 2012
4. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively screened Haywire in a knit Dolce & Gabbana ensemble and velvet lace-ups.
-
January 22, 2012
5. Kate MossWHAT SHE WORE Moss exited her London home in a leopard print coat that she layered with a fringed scarf and black pants. Leather accessories completed the look.
January 22, 20121 of 5
Rachel McAdams
WHAT SHE WORE Rachel McAdams put her best foot forward in ruffled Brian Atwood heels that she paired with The Row's military coat for a BBC Radio 1 interview.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress kept warm while looking stylish in a chic black topper.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress kept warm while looking stylish in a chic black topper.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM