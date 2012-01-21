Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 21, 2012
1. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Alba arrived for an interview on Live with Kelly in an ombre jacket, orange Acne sweater, printed Erdem trousers, a Jack Vartanian emerald ring and leather Barbara Bui sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT You don't have to wait for spring to wear brights! The actress took her colorful wardrobe out of hibernation for a chilly New York day.
-
January 21, 2012
2. Felicity JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones arrived for a BAFTA bash in a pale Dolce & Gabbana design that she coordinated with a matching clutch and sandals.
-
January 21, 2012
3. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung deejayed at an N.Y.C. Shipley and Halmos release launch in an all black ensemble including leather shorts and ankle-strap platforms.
-
January 21, 2012
4. Rashida JonesWHAT SHE WORE At the Art of Elysium gala, Jones paired her printed column with bold green David Webb statement earrings.
-
January 21, 2012
5. Viola DavisWHAT SHE WORE Davis lunched in a bright blue Michael Kors sheath and patent leather pumps at BAFTA's tea party.
January 21, 20121 of 5
Jessica Alba
WHAT SHE WORE Jessica Alba arrived for an interview on Live with Kelly in an ombre jacket, orange Acne sweater, printed Erdem trousers, a Jack Vartanian emerald ring and leather Barbara Bui sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT You don't have to wait for spring to wear brights! The actress took her colorful wardrobe out of hibernation for a chilly New York day.
WHY WE LOVE IT You don't have to wait for spring to wear brights! The actress took her colorful wardrobe out of hibernation for a chilly New York day.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM