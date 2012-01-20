Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 20, 2012
1. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE Kate Beckinsale looked pretty in a pink Jenny Packham gown and stacked Amrapali bracelets at the L.A. Underworld: Awakening premiere.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress sparkled from head-to-toe in a glow-enhancing gold sequin design.
-
January 20, 2012
2. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE At the N.Y.C. screening of Man on a Ledge, Banks smoldered in a neoprene Versace LBD, H.Stern studs, a gold Ippolita ring and leather booties.
-
January 20, 2012
3. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba swung by the SiriusXM studio in a patchwork button-down that she styled with a striped belt, black trousers and satin Sergio Rossi pumps.
-
January 20, 2012
4. Carey MulliganWHAT SHE WORE Mulligan added pop-of-color heels to her jersey Roland Mouret dress and Tacori studs at the London Film Critics' Circle Awards.
-
January 20, 2012
5. Rachel McAdamsWHAT SHE WORE McAdams attended a press event for The Vow in a lacy Collette Dinnigan cocktail dress and black heels.
January 20, 20121 of 5
Kate Beckinsale
WHAT SHE WORE Kate Beckinsale looked pretty in a pink Jenny Packham gown and stacked Amrapali bracelets at the L.A. Underworld: Awakening premiere.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress sparkled from head-to-toe in a glow-enhancing gold sequin design.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress sparkled from head-to-toe in a glow-enhancing gold sequin design.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM