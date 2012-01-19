Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
January 19, 2012
1. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE Kirsten Dunst dined at a Rodarte bash in the label's floral brocade pants that she styled with Stella McCartney's golden suit jacket, a white button-down, Van Cleef & Arpels jewels, an envelope clutch and nude Jimmy Choo sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress put her cool spin on monochromatic menswear with mix and match separates.
January 19, 2012
2. Marion CotillardWHAT SHE WORE Cotillard arrived for the Cesar's Revelations party in a lace-embellished blush Dior dress and patent leather pumps.
January 19, 2012
3. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr chose a stretch boucle crepe Michael Kors column, wide cuff, jeweled minaudiere and strappy sandals for the G'Day USA gala.
January 19, 2012
4. Elle FanningWHAT SHE WORE Fanning feted Rodarte in the label's drop-waist peasant dress, a sapphire Van Cleef & Arpels bangle and embellished black heels.
January 19, 2012
5. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain hit the N.Y.C. premiere of Coriolanus in a chantilly lace Monique Lhuillier gown, Jimmy Choo platforms and Harry Winston diamonds.
January 19, 2012
Kirsten Dunst
