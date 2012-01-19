WHAT SHE WORE Kirsten Dunst dined at a Rodarte bash in the label's floral brocade pants that she styled with Stella McCartney's golden suit jacket, a white button-down, Van Cleef & Arpels jewels, an envelope clutch and nude Jimmy Choo sandals.



WHY WE LOVE IT The actress put her cool spin on monochromatic menswear with mix and match separates.