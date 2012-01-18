Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 18, 2012
1. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE The actress filmed an appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman in a bright knee-length Karen Caldwell sheath, diamond Harry Winston earrings and orange Barbara Bui slingbacks.
WHY WE LOVE IT Jessica Chastain went green in more ways than one by selecting an eco-conscious dress.
-
January 18, 2012
2. Jennifer HudsonWHAT SHE WORE In Chicago, Hudson signed copies of her book in a striped minidress, pave bangles, fishnet tights and lace-up boots.
-
January 18, 2012
3. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth screened her JewelMint films in a contoured Altuzarra LWD, suede Jimmy Choo heels, layered JewelMint necklaces and a gold bag also from her brand.
-
January 18, 2012
4. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE Blanchett went head-to-toe black in a Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci ensemble at the IWC Top Gun gala.
-
January 18, 2012
5. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba glowed at the honest.com launch in a pastel Jenni Kayne suit paired with a lightweight Kate Spade sweater and snakeskin Jimmy Choo peep-toes.
January 18, 2012
