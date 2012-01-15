Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 15, 2012
1. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE The actress toasted My Week with Marilyn at a luncheon in a Jason Wu striped blouse and leather pencil skirt.
WHY WE LOVE IT Michelle Williams always looks polished, even when she goes casual! The Golden Globe nominee looked perfectly chic in richly-hued, formfitting separates.
-
January 15, 2012
2. Evan Rachel WoodWHAT SHE WORE At the Critics' Choice Movie Awards, Wood paired an embroidered Valentino gown with Dana Rebecca Designs studs.
-
January 15, 2012
3. Jennifer HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Hudson worked a wrap dress, statement earrings and ankle-strap platforms at her Barnes & Noble book signing.
-
January 15, 2012
4. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo took an N.Y.C. stroll in a colorblock sweater paired with a furry vest, Hermes bag, leather leggings and burgundy booties.
-
January 15, 2012
5. Berenice BejoWHAT SHE WORE The actress lit up the carpet of the Critics' Choice Movie Awards in head-to-toe sparkle including a plunging Elie Saab dress, Edie Parker box clutch and gold Jimmy Choo sandals.
January 15, 20121 of 5
Michelle Williams
WHAT SHE WORE The actress toasted My Week with Marilyn at a luncheon in a Jason Wu striped blouse and leather pencil skirt.
WHY WE LOVE IT Michelle Williams always looks polished, even when she goes casual! The Golden Globe nominee looked perfectly chic in richly-hued, formfitting separates.
WHY WE LOVE IT Michelle Williams always looks polished, even when she goes casual! The Golden Globe nominee looked perfectly chic in richly-hued, formfitting separates.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM