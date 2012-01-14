Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
January 14, 2012
1. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE Kate Beckinsale sat down with David Letterman in a sequin Donna Karan dress and sky-high Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress let her knockout figure shine in a sparkling body-conscious design.
January 14, 2012
2. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger looked radiant at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards in a colorblock Prada halter dress, a hot pink clutch and gold House of Lavande jewels.
January 14, 2012
3. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE Dunst stepped out for the Critics' Choice Movie Awards in a tiered Christian Dior cocktail dress. She completed the look with platform Jimmy Choo sandals and Harry Winston diamonds.
January 14, 2012
4. Shailene WoodleyWHAT SHE WORE Woodley looked simply stunning in a silk Calvin Klein Collection tank dress at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards.
January 14, 2012
5. Carey MulliganWHAT SHE WORE Mulligan arrived for the National Board of Review gala in a fringed Lanvin design, metallic clutch and suede sandals.
