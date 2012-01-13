Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 13, 2012
1. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Chastain brightened up the Critics' Choice Movie Awards red carpet in a billowy Balenciaga column and platform Jimmy Choo sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT This fresh pink look is so chic, we can't wait to see what the actress chooses for Sunday's Golden Globes!
-
January 13, 2012
2. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone walked the Hollywood Palladium carpet in a printed Jason Wu gown, pave hoops, a cocktail ring and black peep-toes.
-
January 13, 2012
3. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE At the Critic's Choice Movie Awards, Williams turned heads in Chanel's black and white design accessorized with the label's satin clutch, diamond Fred Leighton for Forevermark studs and jeweled cuffs.
-
January 13, 2012
4. Elizabeth OlsenWHAT SHE WORE Olsen teamed an embroidered minidress and nude heels from Emilio Pucci with a Lena Erziak box clutch, a diamond Kara Ackerman ring and silver stacking rings from Meus Designs.
-
January 13, 2012
5. Viola DavisWHAT SHE WORE Davis picked up her Critics' Choice statuette in a scarlet Raoul gown and tassel Bochic earrings.
January 13, 20121 of 5
Jessica Chastain
WHAT SHE WORE Jessica Chastain brightened up the Critics' Choice Movie Awards red carpet in a billowy Balenciaga column and platform Jimmy Choo sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT This fresh pink look is so chic, we can't wait to see what the actress chooses for Sunday's Golden Globes!
WHY WE LOVE IT This fresh pink look is so chic, we can't wait to see what the actress chooses for Sunday's Golden Globes!
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM